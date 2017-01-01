Stop the chase: Your guide to making payments easy for you and your clients
Use our guide to find the right payments solution for you to integrate your payments and leave behind lengthy payment admin for FY25.
Scroll to learn more
Aussies businesses collect 40% of their payments up to 30 days past the due date
Businesses are still waiting far too long to get paid, manually chasing customers and taking the ‘wait and see approach’.
Use our guide to find the right payment solution for you to leave manual payments behind and get back to doing business.
What to expect in the guide:
Why Aussie SMBs need payment automation
Four key payment areas to consider when addressing your payments strategy
The key questions to ask any payment provider to help you understand what you really need to know