You can’t run a business without finding a way to get paid, making invoicing an essential part of daily operations. At the same time, manual invoice processing can be tedious and time-consuming. The best automated invoice processing software offers the perfect solution, saving time and money for businesses of all sizes. Here’s a closer look at the top options in Australia today.

Why should you use automated invoice processing software?

Creating and following up on invoices takes time out of your day that could probably be spent on better things. Automating the process saves time, while reducing the chances of payment delays. The best software reduces the chances of human error by matching invoices with their corresponding purchase orders. Even a small typo on an invoice can lead to rejection, slowing down your payments process and even leading to cash flow problems.

At the same time, automation cuts costs by making your payments process more efficient. Processing payments takes less manpower and operational costs. The overall benefit is a more effective, streamlined, and transparent invoicing process.

The best automated invoice processing software

With no further ado, here are our choices for the best automated invoice processing software for Australian businesses.

1. Xero

This New Zealand-based software specialises in general accounting features, but it comes fully equipped with handy invoicing tools as well. With Xero, businesses can choose from a variety of professional templates that you’ll be able to put your personal branding on. Send automatic reminders to your customers as payments become due, while accepting payments and recording all transactions for more accurate financial statements. Additional benefits include highly rated customer service and a multifaceted design that works across devices.

2. Zoho

Another popular tool for automated invoicing is Zoho. Its main features include a self-service client portal where your customers can make quick and easy payments. Zoho also offers time and expense tracking and lets you prepare estimates before submitting an official invoice. Like others on this list, it sends automated reminders for upcoming payments. It also chases up on overdue payments, so you don’t have to. Best of all, it’s free to use for up to 1000 invoices per year and works with numerous integrations.

3. Invoiced

While other platforms on this list are ideal for start-ups and small businesses, Invoiced is better suited to medium businesses and larger enterprises. It boasts thousands of big-name clients spread across nearly 100 countries, drawn to its comprehensive set of features. This cloud-based software automatically generates invoices, streamlines payments, and improves the customer experience.

4. Billdu

Billdu is user-friendly invoicing software that lets you create and send invoices, estimates, and quotes using its collection of templates. Customise these templates with your own branding for a professional client-facing image. It also sends automatic payment reminders and can handle recurring invoices, with unlimited invoicing included on all paid plans. Additional features include accounting tools like expense tracking, as well as ecommerce tools like online store creation and online event booking.

5. Invoicera

Popular with freelancers, Invoicera is easily scalable as your business grows. This cloud-based software offers time tracking, expense management, subscription billing, and invoice tracking. It integrates with numerous payment gateways to facilitate payments and generates detailed financial reports. A user-friendly interface and convenient mobile app round out its top features.

How to choose the best automated invoice processing software

Before you make your choice, think about your business needs. Sit down and answer questions like the following:

How many invoices do you typically send out?

Do you want to combine invoicing with other accounting features?

What is your business’s budget?

Do you need cloud-based software for on-the-go access?

Do you need to add other users?

Do you want a client-facing portal?

By writing a list of your must-haves, you’ll be better positioned to find the perfect fit as your business grows.

Efficient invoicing is just the first step to getting paid. GoCardless integrates with over 350 partners worldwide, including automated invoice processing software like Xero and Zoho Books. This lets you connect your invoicing and accounting processes with smoother payment collection, improving your customer experience and increasing conversions all at once.

We can help

GoCardless is a global payments solution that helps you automate payment collection, cutting down on the amount of financial admin your team needs to deal with. Find out how GoCardless can help you with one-off or recurring payments.