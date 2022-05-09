Benefits of Lead Generation for Businesses

Lead generation is one of the biggest challenges faced by companies across all sectors, from ecommerce and SaaS to retail and manufacturing, no matter their size. It’s a strategy that aims to capture the interest of potential customers, fuel future sales, and grow operations.

Nowadays, lead generation generally takes place over digital channels, giving companies the opportunity to tailor their marketing messaging and communications to individual prospects’ needs. In this post, we’ll look at the main benefits of lead generation and discuss why it’s such a powerful strategy.

Main benefits of generating leads

There are many benefits of lead generation, but here are some important ways it impacts a business positively:

Expands your pool of customers: Lead generation can introduce you to customer segments you weren’t previously aware of. Increases your following: By creating and posting high quality content you can expand your organic reach online, resulting in more website visitors, more followers on social media, more email subscribers, and ultimately, more customers. The more people who follow you and like you on social networks, the better your social proof, too, since reviews and ratings are crucial to establishing your credibility. Results in higher quality leads: Lead generation should be a targeted approach, resulting in better quality leads – leads that are more likely to become customers. Increased efficiencies: By automating lead management using technology you can boost efficiencies and effectiveness when it comes to managing leads. Grow your bottom line: When done efficiently, lead generation allows you to focus on revenue building activities, for example, converting warm leads into paying customers or cross selling to customers.

Types of lead generation

Leads can be generated via a variety of ways and via a number of different channels. Most commonly these will include social media, paid advertising, email marketing and content. Each business has its own ways in which to engage with potential customers and understanding this is key to success.

As well as choosing the best channels for lead generation it’s also important to learn how to measure your efforts. Using a software system, for example a CRM, can help you identify what’s working for you and what’s not, you can course-correct your future lead generation strategies.

Should you outsource lead generation?

Lead generation takes lots of time, effort, and resources which is why outsourcing can look like an attractive option. One of the key considerations when deciding whether to outsource lead generation or not is your staffing level.

Ask yourself whether your current team have the right skills and capacity to take on the task? If your primary leads are coming from inbound marketing (for example, where prospects are filling in a form on your website to ask you to contact them), then in-house lead generation may be the best way forward for you.

If, on the other hand, your lead generation needs are based on cold calling, or booking appointments, then you may want to consider outsourcing to a specialist call centre.

Outsourcing lead generation can help to:

Save time on prospecting

Give you expert help in identifying qualified leads

Offer you the right expertise to help you to expand overseas

Reduce your training requirements for in-house staff

Benefits of lead generation need to outweigh the costs

Whether you choose to outsource lead generation, use an in-house team, or a combination of both, it’s important not to underestimate the time, resources, effort, and patience lead generation requires. Lead generation software could help you realise the main benefits of generating leads sooner rather than later, while outsourcing can be a way to bring your costs down.

