PayTo is coming
Are you ready for instant Direct Debit?
PayTo is a new, digital and mandated way for merchants to initiate instant payments from their customer's bank accounts. It is set to transform the future of payments.
Slay credit card fees, reduce fraud and catch failed payments with PayTo. Talk to us to find out how.
Introducing PayTo + GoCardless
Instant, flexible and variable direct debit that’s revolutionising one-off and recurring payments
The payment system that serves you better
Direct Debit is evolving. In 2022, account-to-account payments will become part of the staple financial infrastructure of every fast-moving business.
Why?
Australia’s New Payments Platform (NPP), in partnership with the financial services industry, will release its latest innovation in account-to-account payment technology.
Why the switch from traditional Direct Debit?
While account-to-account payments are commonly accepted in Australia, there are a number of disadvantages that often see consumers defaulting to expensive credit card transactions.
It can take up to 4 days to receive payment confirmation
It can be slow and awkward to set up
If payment fails, the business is often charged a dishonour fee
Changes to the payment agreement have to be updated manually by the business
Businesses can’t validate the payment before the Direct Debit agreement starts
The alternative, credit cards, are subject to high transaction fees, increased risk of fraud and some of the highest payment failure rates; everything you don’t want to present to your stakeholders.
But all of this is about to change. And GoCardless customers will get the opportunity to be first to market with this game-changing technology.
PayTo offers a smarter alternative to Direct Debit
PayTo lets customers link their bank accounts to apps, account-on-file arrangements for eCommerce and subscription services, loan repayments, membership fees, digital wallets and payment options like buy-now-pay-later services.
Reduced risk
Current Direct Debit rails increase the risk for these types of payments, as they often require instant authorisation and visibility. With instant customer verification, PayTo is now the fastest and safest way to conduct account-to-account payments.
Flexibility & rich data
PayTo payment agreements were purpose-built for flexibility, and the range of available data fields on offer is proof.
Identifying data on the account holder and the agreement conditions come as a standard. Businesses also have the ability to add optional data fields, depending on the needs of the customer and the party initiating the payments.
PayTo’s rich data capability will enhance GoCardless customers’ accounting matching and easy reconciliation. The result? Even easier accounting admin.
A springboard for innovation
Although simple in theory, PayTo’s infrastructure was developed for foundational capabilities that will enable a broad range of use cases in the future.
The infrastructure is currently in its build and implementation stage and is planned to commence rollout from mid-2022.
For GoCardless customers, that means you’ll have access to PayTo technology mid-2022.
PayTo + GoCardless: a game-changer for business
For the first time, companies have the ability to completely tailor their payments strategy to meet their business objectives.
With PayTo, businesses get:
Instant customer account validation
Real-time funds verification and confirmation of payment, at the time of payment
Platform infrastructure that’s supported by APIs to ensure a seamless process
Secure storage of reconciliation data - payment reference and mandate details - in the one place
Instant notifications when a customer cancels, pauses or changes their payment agreement
Facilitation of third parties to conduct payments on a business’s behalf, such as corporate payroll and accounts payable
GoCardless customers will be among the first businesses that can offer PayTo instant payments and traditional direct debit payment rails alongside each other.
Which allows you to optimise and tailor payment infrastructure for security, speed or cost.
How could this look in practice?
A telco company may use PayTo rails to:
Authenticate a new customer while receiving instant payment notification, allowing them to seamlessly onboard the customer
Collect the setup fees or hardware costs upfront while authorising the month to month billing
Address failed payments due to insufficient funds by leveraging GoCardless intelligent retry product, Success+, or
Opt for a PayTo transaction to immediately recover the outstanding amount when the payee knows they have sufficient funds in the account
Or, for example, Uber could use PayTo as an alternative to credit cards kept on file:
Credit cards offer instant payment notification which makes them suitable for this type of transaction
They can also be expensive for merchants and consumers, the latter of which also increasingly want to avoid debt traps
PayTo offers instant payment notification like credit cards but for lower costs, payment transparency and higher security
PayTo: an easier option for your customers
PayTo gives your customers more control over both one-off and scheduled account-to-account payments. Which makes it simpler to transact with your company and improves the overall user experience.
Customers can pre-authorise real-time payments from their bank accounts, ensuring efficiency and security, while also reducing incidences of failed payments due to insufficient balances. They’re also able to correct inaccurate account information and fraud blocks from the banks.
PayTo helps make routine life admin that little bit easier for customers while optimising payments strategy for merchants.
Your customers will appreciate:
A smoother payment experience
The ability to set and forget, view and manage payments, all in one central place
A choice between a PayID or traditional account and BSB number, simplifying the entire payments process from start to finish
The choice to pause, cancel, or authorise new payment agreements with the swipe of a finger within their banking app
Move at the speed of innovation
Old systems are clunky systems, which is why most major banks won’t be ready for PayTo until 2023.
GoCardless is launching PayTo products in mid 2022, when PayTo goes live.
Join a 75 million-strong payments platform. Be first to market with the cutting edge solution that’s about to revolutionise payments in Australia.