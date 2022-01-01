PayTo offers a smarter alternative to Direct Debit

PayTo lets customers link their bank accounts to apps, account-on-file arrangements for eCommerce and subscription services, loan repayments, membership fees, digital wallets and payment options like buy-now-pay-later services.

Reduced risk

Current Direct Debit rails increase the risk for these types of payments, as they often require instant authorisation and visibility. With instant customer verification, PayTo is now the fastest and safest way to conduct account-to-account payments.

Flexibility & rich data

PayTo payment agreements were purpose-built for flexibility, and the range of available data fields on offer is proof.

Identifying data on the account holder and the agreement conditions come as a standard. Businesses also have the ability to add optional data fields, depending on the needs of the customer and the party initiating the payments.

PayTo’s rich data capability will enhance GoCardless customers’ accounting matching and easy reconciliation. The result? Even easier accounting admin.

A springboard for innovation

Although simple in theory, PayTo’s infrastructure was developed for foundational capabilities that will enable a broad range of use cases in the future.

The infrastructure is currently in its build and implementation stage and is planned to commence rollout from mid-2022.

For GoCardless customers, that means you’ll have access to PayTo technology mid-2022.