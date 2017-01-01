with GoCardless and Xero you can
Stop chasing payments
Don't waste time chasing payments. Get paid up to twice as fast by accpeting GoCardless payments on your Xero Invoices.
Control when you collect payments, reduce your DSO and boost payment success so you can invest in your business’s future.
Improve your cash flow by:
Reducing time to get paid
For most businesses it takes over a month to receive payments and have a DSO of 20+ days.
Take control of when you collect payments using GoCardless BECS Direct Debit. This payment method allows you to pull payments directly from customers’ bank accounts at the time an invoice is due.
Choosing the right payment method
The global benchmark for recurring payment failure for GoCardless is 2.9%. Meanwhile, digital wallets have the highest average failure rate (11.5%), followed by credit/debit cards (7.9%).
With GoCardless, 97% of payments will be collected successfully at the first attempt.
Reducing payment failures
Small business will lose $10,500 every year in uncollected payments, and that's without considering admin and recovery costs. Mid-sized businesses stand to loose $38,000! It's important to understand your failure rate, and the impact it could have on your revenue.
Re-Leased benefits from improved cash flow
Cloud-based property management software, Re-Leased, chose GoCardless as a reliable and cost-effective payments partner it can trust.
“This is huge for us. It limits our chasing and gives us much more control over our cash flow.” Sam Caulton, Finance Director, Re-Leased.
Set up in minutes, save hours of chasing payments
Customers only need to set up their payment details once using a secure online form which authorises you to collect future payments via GoCardless direct debit.
Issue invoices and automatically collect payment on the due date. The customer is always notified prior to collection. Accept payments in AUD, NZD, USD, GBP, Euro and more.
Funds are deposited into your bank account and you’re notified a few days after the customer is debited. The invoice is automatically reconciled in Xero.
Failed payments can be damaging to your business
Especially if you don’t have an understanding of why your payments are failing.
As a potential limit to your business’s ability to succeed and grow, failed payments shouldn’t be accepted as an inevitability.
What does the typical failure rate look like for businesses collecting recurring payments? And how does your business compare?
Make cash flow no problem and get paid, fast.
