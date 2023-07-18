UNIPaaS partners with GoCardless to add bank payments to its offering

Melbourne, 19 July 2023 -- GoCardless, the bank payment company, has announced a partnership with embedded finance solution provider UNIPaaS, who will be the latest payment service provider (PSP) to tap into the fintech's global bank payment network via a white-label integration.

Through GoCardless Embed, UNIPaaS will be able to offer payment methods such as direct debit and open banking payments, in response to high customer demand. This will eliminate the need for customers to work with another PSP for bank payments.

Customers will gain access to an easy, secure and cost-effective payment method within a platform they already know and trust. In addition, GoCardless Embed can help them grow in existing markets and expand into new verticals and use cases where bank payments are preferred.

David Avgi, CEO and Co-founder at UNIPaaS, said: “We're excited to use Embed to offer bank payments as a new B2B payment option for our customers. UNIPaaS' one-contract, one-integration solution makes it easy for our platform customers to offer additional payment methods using our embedded UI suite. We're confident that this will help us meet the growing demand for bank payments, and we expect strong take-up based on previous demand.”

Eva Ducruezet, Chief Expansion Officer and MD of GoCardless Embed and Bank Account Data, said: “We’re proud to be a trusted partner to UNIPaaS, adding a much-requested feature to its strong embedded finance offering. Through our simple integration, UNIPaaS can fast-track its way to accessing bank payments in more than 25 countries, giving customers exactly what they want.”

GoCardless Embed is a new integration, which comes white-labelled as standard, that allows payment providers to integrate GoCardless’ global bank payment network straight into their platform through a single, simple API. The integration provides access to:

bank payment schemes in the UK, Eurozone and US, with more to come in the near future

end-to-end payment processing capabilities for bank payments including reconciliation, mandate management, reporting and refunds

open banking-powered features, including instant one-off and recurring payments in the UK and account verification and fraud prevention across the three markets

GoCardless Embed allows providers to tap into the burgeoning account-to-account market, valued at around USD 225 trillion in transaction volumes worldwide*.

*GoCardless analysis drawing from McKinsey Global Payments Map; WorldPay Global Payments Report; industry research