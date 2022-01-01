Price change for existing charities

Frequently asked questions

Starting from 1 Feb 2020, we gradually began introducing new pricing to our existing customer base. The frequently asked questions below will help clarify this price change for charities using GoCardless.

I have a charity account. Does this pricing change apply to me?

If you're a registered charity, then you’re eligible for our new Charity Pricing plan which will be in place from 1st January 2022. We are in the process of notifying all GoCardless charity accounts about this change. If you have a GoCardless charity account and you haven’t received a notification about this change, then please get in touch with a member of the team.

What is different about the Charity Pricing plan?

The Charity Pricing plan provides registered charities and non-profit organisations with a 25% discount on the standard transaction fees for all of our direct debit and instant bank pay schemes. Currently, the discount does not apply to:

Monthly (Plus/Pro) fees

High Value Transaction fees

Failure and Chargeback fees (this is only relevant for self-serve merchants located in Germany, Austria and the US)

I’m a charity but my GoCardless account says that I’m a limited company

If you’re a charity or non-profit organisation that is currently listed as a limited company within your GoCardless account, then we suggest that you update your organisation’s details in your GoCardless dashboard. This will make you eligible for our new Charity Pricing plan, which goes live from 1st January 2022. Please be aware that we will need to verify your charitable status before making any changes to your account. You can find out more information about this here.

I’m a charity that uses multiple schemes. Do these discounts still apply?

The 25% discount for our GoCardless registered charities applies to direct debit transaction fees and Instant Bank Pay fees in all schemes. If you are in the process of updating your GoCardless account to be a charity, or if you’re new to GoCardless, then please be aware that charity accounts do not have access to International Payments with FX or have the ability to collect payments with the following payment schemes:

ACH (US)

Autogiro (Sweden)

Betalingsservice (Denmark)

Any schemes that you would like to collect payments in outside of these three will require you to add a separate payout bank account for the relevant currency. More information on the schemes and requirements can be found here. Information on the types of business entities we can onboard by country can be found here.

I would like to register a new GoCardless charity account but I am based outside of the UK

GoCardless is a global company and we’re working hard to expand the number of countries and schemes that we can support. If you are a registered charity or non-profit organisation that would like to join GoCardless, then please be aware that we can currently only support you if you are based in one of the following countries.

UK

Ireland

France

Germany

Spain

You can find out more about which countries we can support here.