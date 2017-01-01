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They are particularly good for:
Regular payments (e.g., subscriptions or regular donations)
Customers with an ongoing relationship (e.g., account customers)
Invoicing for services (e.g., accountancy, tax advice, etc.)
Transactions which need an instant clearing (e.g., e-commerce)
High-value, one-off payments for liquid goods (e.g., gold bullion)
Transactions likely to experience chargebacks (e.g., gambling)
Yes - although Direct Debit is most well-known for recurring payments, it can also be used to collect one-off payments.
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