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Frequently asked questions

Paid with GoCardless? Read our FAQ for payers

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Direct Debit

What kind of payments is it good for?

They are particularly good for:

  • Regular payments (e.g., subscriptions or regular donations)

  • Customers with an ongoing relationship (e.g., account customers)

  • Invoicing for services (e.g., accountancy, tax advice, etc.)

What kind of payments isn’t it good for?

  • Transactions which need an instant clearing (e.g., e-commerce)

  • High-value, one-off payments for liquid goods (e.g., gold bullion)

  • Transactions likely to experience chargebacks (e.g., gambling)

Can I collect one-off payments using Direct Debit?

Yes - although Direct Debit is most well-known for recurring payments, it can also be used to collect one-off payments.

Got a question? Raise a ticket with our Support team

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+33 1 73 25 95 84

Phone support is available in English only

sweden@gocardless.com

Support

FAQ

+46 8 535 279 77

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd., Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, Storbritannien

GoCardless (organisationsnummer 07495895) har godkänts av Financial Conduct Authority enligt betalningstjänstreglerna 2017, registreringsnummer 597190, att tillhandahålla betaltjänster.