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GoCardless for Xero
GoCardless puts you in control of collecting payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts.
1
Predictable cash flow
Take control of unpaid bills. When your invoice is due, GoCardless automatically collects payment from your customer’s bank account.
2
Lower-cost alternative to cards
Bank-to-bank payments cut out the costs of card networks. The automation also greatly reduces the costs involved in chasing and managing payments.
3
Save time
Automatically debit your customer’s bank account whenever your invoices are due.
4
Popular with your payers
When it comes to paying invoices, bank debit is the preferred alternative to manual bank transfers and more popular than card payment.
Made for recurring payments - whether invoicing regular customers or subscription fees.
Add GoCardless as a payment service in Xero, then apply it to an invoice or branding theme so customers can pay their invoices online using direct debit. Learn more
Control when you get paid and cut out the stress of debtors. GoCardless allows you to choose when your customers pay you.
Get a tour of how GoCardless works with Xero
Before GoCardless, our payment process was slow and expensive. It’s now incredibly simple and cost-effective. I want to systemize everything; I don’t want to be chasing payments every month.
Sam Caulton, Finance Director, Re-Leased
Stop chasing late payments and save precious time by connecting GoCardless to your Xero account now.