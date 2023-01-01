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GoCardless for Xero

End late payments

GoCardless puts you in control of collecting payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts.

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Collect invoice payments. Automatically.

  • 1

    Predictable cash flow

    Take control of unpaid bills. When your invoice is due, GoCardless automatically collects payment from your customer’s bank account.

  • 2

    Lower-cost alternative to cards

    Bank-to-bank payments cut out the costs of card networks. The automation also greatly reduces the costs involved in chasing and managing payments.

  • 3

    Save time

    Automatically debit your customer’s bank account whenever your invoices are due.

  • 4

    Popular with your payers

    When it comes to paying invoices, bank debit is the preferred alternative to manual bank transfers and more popular than card payment.

How it works

All the features you need to streamline your payments

Flexible payments

Made for recurring payments - whether invoicing regular customers or subscription fees.

Seamless integration

Add GoCardless as a payment service in Xero, then apply it to an invoice or branding theme so customers can pay their invoices online using direct debit. Learn more

Stop chasing payments

Control when you get paid and cut out the stress of debtors. GoCardless allows you to choose when your customers pay you.

Watch a demo

Get a tour of how GoCardless works with Xero

Before GoCardless, our payment process was slow and expensive. It’s now incredibly simple and cost-effective. I want to systemize everything; I don’t want to be chasing payments every month.

Sam Caulton, Finance Director, Re-Leased

Trusted by 85,000 businesses worldwide

  • Positive cash flow

    “Having GoCardless really streamlines the whole process of collecting cash”

  • Lower cost of payments

    “GoCardless costs less, particularly when you take into account the time saving and efficiency boost it gives us,”

  • Easy to integrate

    “Integrating GoCardless with Xero is really easy – the system is incredibly intuitive.”

  • Less stress

    “GoCardless stops those awkward conversations with clients,”

No sign up costs. No commitments. No hidden fees.

Plans to suit you

Get started with no sign up costs, no commitments and no hidden fees. If you’re a larger business, come chat with us about a bespoke plan.

Collect international payments

It’s easy to collect payments from your customers, whether they’re across the road or across borders. With currency conversion from Wise built-in (so you get the real exchange rate).

The real exchange rate

Using the real exchange rate powered by Wise, GoCardless provides you with the best value you can get from your international payments.

Ready to get started?

Get started

Stop chasing late payments and save precious time by connecting GoCardless to your Xero account now.

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+1 (628) 241-0044

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.