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SUPPORT AND SERVICES

Essential Success

Reliable support that covers all the basics.

Service standards and inclusions

Essential Customer Success services

Essential Customer Success gives you the tools you need to help make your GoCardless journey a success. You'll have access to dedicated training material and our team will work behind the scenes to ensure you have everything you need, when you need it, at every step.

Essential Customer Success services include, but are not limited to:

Orientation & Implementation

A structured digital implementation programme, with access to additional support if you need it.

Dedicated Product Support

0900-1800 in your local business hours with prioritised response times.

Ongoing engagement

Digital success programme focused on getting you up and running with every aspect of GoCardless, from creating your account, to receiving your first payout, to growing your business.

GoCardless is great. They are always there to support us whenever we’ve got an issue. The service level is very high with GoCardless, and the payments team love it – with very little training anyone can use it to enhance the way they look after members.

James Symes, CEO, Bike Club

Getting support

Knowledge base

hub.gocardless.com →

Speak to our Support team

Email help@gocardless.com or find our localised phone numbers in the Customer Hub

Community

Coming soon

Send us an email

Email help@gocardless.com or raise a ticket →

Terms of service

Service level definitions

Service exclusions

1). Queries relating to account verification, compliance, fraud, credit, use case, or sales queries are not covered within the Customer Support remit and will be handled outside the above service levels.

2). Payer queries (those paying an organisation through GoCardless) are not covered in the above service levels and receive a standardised 18 business hour response time.

3). Phone support is available in English only.

4). Email support response times are restricted to email addresses using your business domain only.

Get started with Essential

Get in touch

To find out more about getting started with Essential Success, please get in touch with our team and we’ll be happy to discuss our options with you.

Get in touch

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

Support

Request support

+1 (628) 241-0044

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.