Global payments
Connect
Add-ons
More
SUPPORT AND SERVICES
Expert guidance, every step of the way.
Enhanced Customer Success includes 1:1 access to your Customer Success Manager, who will be your dedicated point of contact throughout your journey with GoCardless. We’ll use our industry expertise to help you build your best practice approach - always guiding you through education and process optimisation.
Enhanced Customer Success services include, but are not limited to:
Initial planning call to ensure you're starting off on your best foot.
Expert support and guidance to ensure your implementation is completed successfully with no disruption to your existing payment processing, plus education on account-to-account payment services.
Dedicated support available 24/5, plus faster response times.
Regular strategic account reviews at least every year with your Customer Success Manager.
Strategic and operational guidance during expansion to new regions and/or business units, plus ongoing product suggestions and best practice.
They really want to understand how Plum works at a really deep level to understand how GoCardless can benefit the product and how we can best work together and grow together.
Elise Nunn, Head of Operations, Plum
Request support here or find our localised phone numbers in the Customer Hub
Coming soon
1). Queries relating to account verification, compliance, fraud, credit, use case, or sales queries are not covered within the Customer Support remit and will be handled outside the above service levels.
2). Payer queries (those paying an organisation through GoCardless) are not covered in the above service levels and receive a standardised 18 business hour response time.
3). Phone support is available in English only.
4). Email support response times are restricted to email addresses using your business domain only.
To find out more about upgrading to Enhanced Success, please get in touch with our team and we’ll be happy to discuss our options with you.