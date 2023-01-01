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Paul Foster

Director, Global Payment Partnerships at GoCardless

As Director of Global Payment Partnerships at GoCardless, Paul and his team manage global relationships with the organisations that make payments work. His expertise was instrumental in building GoCardless' ACH payment product, enabling the company to enter the North American market successfully. Paul sits on the UK Finance Working Group on Open Banking and holds the Chartered Banker, MCIBS qualification. The Chartered Banker Diploma is the highest level qualification awarded by the Chartered Banker Institute, recognised and supported by major financial services organisations across the globe.

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What is an Instant ACH Transfer?
What is an Instant ACH Transfer?

Are instant ACH transfers available when you need to send cash fast?

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How to talk to your customers about paying by ACH debit
How to talk to your customers about paying by ACH debit

What to say when introducing ACH debit to your customers

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Fastest Way to Transfer Money Between Banks
Fastest Way to Transfer Money Between Banks

What’s the fastest way to transfer money between banks? Find out more.

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GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.