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Emily Downer

Content Marketing Manager

Emily is a Content Marketing Manager at GoCardless. She specialises in writing content helping business optimise their payments stratagies. Prior to GoCardless, Emily gained her experience at a number FinTech businesses, focussing on personal finance and business related content. She most recently worked for Wagestream writing content for their marketing activities.

Latest Articles

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Connected payments: getting the most from your tech stack
Connected payments: getting the most from your tech stack

Find how to connect your payments and get the most from your tech stack

2 min read
4 ways manual payments hurt your business
4 ways manual payments hurt your business

Manual process could be costing you time, money and customers. Find out more.

3 min read
Getting paid should be easy. So why are America’s B2B firms having such a hard time?
Getting paid should be easy. So why are America’s B2B firms having such a hard time?

US businesses are stuck with slow, outdated and expensive payment methods.

3 min read
ACH Pull for Insurtechs: Payments built for scaling
ACH Pull for Insurtechs: Payments built for scaling

ACH Pull is perfect for scaling insurance businesses.

3 min read
ACH Pull for Insurers: A tool for driving growth during economic uncertainty
ACH Pull for Insurers: A tool for driving growth during economic uncertainty

In an uncertain economy, you can make collecting premiums a certainty.

3 min read
What are bank payments? Everything you need to know
What are bank payments? Everything you need to know

Learn everything you need to know about bank payments.

2 min read
4 takeaways from our discussion about churn with Amy Konary, Subscribed Institute
4 takeaways from our discussion about churn with Amy Konary, Subscribed Institute

Find out some of the key findings from our discussion on customer churn

2 min read
The 8 dimensions of payments: Success
The 8 dimensions of payments: Success

Find out everything you need to know about reducing payment failure

3 min read

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.