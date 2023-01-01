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Top 10 international payment gateways
Top 10 international payment gateways

Learn more about the best payment gateway for international payments.

4 min read
Global Payments
Accounts receivable: everything you need to know
Accounts receivable: everything you need to know

Understand accounts receivable in more depth with GoCardless.

3 min read
Accounts Receivable
What is a wire transfer?
What is a wire transfer?

Find out what information is needed for a wire transfer, and more, right here.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
What is an EFT payment?
What is an EFT payment?

Explore the EFT payment method in more detail with our comprehensive guide.

2 min read
Payments
What do CHAPS bank payments mean in the UK banking system?
What do CHAPS bank payments mean in the UK banking system?

Discover a little more information about CHAPS bank transfers, right here.

2 min read
Payments
What are mobile payments?
What are mobile payments?

Get the lowdown on mobile payments in the UK with our definitive guide.

3 min read
Alternative Payment Options
How to chase an overdue invoice
How to chase an overdue invoice

See our overdue invoice letter template, right here.

4 min read
Finance
Credit Card Fees for Merchants: What Merchants Will Pay
Credit Card Fees for Merchants: What Merchants Will Pay

Learn about interchange fees, assessment fees, and payment processor fees.

3 min read
Payments
What are recurring payments?
What are recurring payments?

Get the lowdown on recurring payments and recurring payment systems, right here.

2 min read
Payments
Receiving Online Payment Instalments
Receiving Online Payment Instalments

Find out how to implement online payment instalments, right here.

2 min read
Payments
6 ways to get your customers to start using GoCardless
6 ways to get your customers to start using GoCardless

You're ready to use GoCardless. Next step - telling your customers how to start.

2 min read
Payments
GoCardless named a Leader in two G2 Grid® product ranking reports
GoCardless named a Leader in two G2 Grid® product ranking reports

GoCardless included in 'Payment Processing’ & ‘Subscription Revenue Management’

2 min read
Enterprise
What is bad debt?
What is bad debt?

Get a little more information on bad debt in accounting, right here.

2 min read
Regulations
How to understand cash flow lending
How to understand cash flow lending

Get a clearer picture on cash flow lending...

3 min read
Cash flow
What is a risk-free interest rate?
What is a risk-free interest rate?

Risk-free interest rate is a theoretical return on an investment with zero risk.

2 min read
Finance
What is a retained earnings statement?
What is a retained earnings statement?

Discover how to calculate retained earnings with our definitive guide.

2 min read
Growth
What Is ARPU (Average Revenue Per User)?
What Is ARPU (Average Revenue Per User)?

Learn more about ARPU, including ARPU vs. LTV, with our helpful guide.

2 min read
Subscription
How to create an online payment system for small business
How to create an online payment system for small business

Get more information about the different types of online payment system.

3 min read
Alternative Payment Options
What is bank reconciliation and how to use it effectively
What is bank reconciliation and how to use it effectively

Want to know how to do bank reconciliation? Check out our guide.

3 min read
Accountants
Accounts Receivable Turnover Ratio: Definitions, Formula & Examples
Accounts Receivable Turnover Ratio: Definitions, Formula & Examples

Learn how to calculate your business’s accounts receivable turnover ratio.

2 min read
Cash flow
How to Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
How to Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

What is a good debt-to-equity ratio? Get the lowdown with our simple guide.

2 min read
Finance
Average Revenue Per User: Calculating and Interpreting ARPU
Average Revenue Per User: Calculating and Interpreting ARPU

Does your business have a good average ARPU? Read on to find out.

3 min read
Growth
Online small business accounting and bookkeeping
Online small business accounting and bookkeeping

Find out more about online bookkeeping for a small business.

2 min read
Accountants
Operating Cash Flow vs. Free Cash Flow
Operating Cash Flow vs. Free Cash Flow

Is operating cash flow the same as free cash flow? Find out with our guide.

2 min read
Cash flow

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