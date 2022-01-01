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GoCardless for Zuora

The best way to collect recurring payments

GoCardless works with Zuora, powering bank payments for the subscription economy

Revolutionising global subscription payments

Reduce customer churn

Increase lifetime value with significantly lower failure rates compared to credit cards.

Transparent pricing

Process bank debit payments with competitive, scalable, transaction-based pricing.

Collect international payments

Collect payments in your customers’ currency, settled in your own currency, at the real exchange rate.

One source of truth

Real time visibility of payment process from quote to cash

Trusted by 70,000 businesses worldwide

How it works

Get a tour of how GoCardless works with Zuora

The Zuora and GoCardless partnership means we can run everything through one integration, removing manual processes like payment reconciliation. The level of automation with Zuora’s platform coupled with the transparency of bank debit fees with GoCardless gives us the predictability and reliability we need to grow our business long-term.”

Evan Miller, Global Director of Billing and Collections, SiteMinder

Resources

Connect GoCardless to Zuora

The best way to collect recurring payments

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+1 (628) 241-0044

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.