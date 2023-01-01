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GoCardless for Chargebee

Empowering businesses in Subscription Management

Take the hassle out of getting paid

Powering subcription strategy and consumer experience

Reduce Customer Churn

Increase lifetime value with significantly lower failure rates compared to credit cards.

Transparent Pricing

Process ACH debit payments with competitive, scalable, transaction-based pricing.

Member Engagement

Reach out to your members with tailored promotions and exclusive offers, fostering loyalty and satisfaction

Streamlined Payments

Set up recurring payments with ease, providing a convenient and reliable way to manage your revenue flow.

Effortless Benefit Tracking

Keep tabs on member benefits and usage, ensuring a seamless experience for your members

Digital Loyalty Features

Enjoy free access to digital loyalty features such as your own rewards program, automated points on recurring payments and handsfree marketing.

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+1 (628) 241-0044

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.