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GoCardless Sanctions Agreement

GoCardless is committed to ensuring its products and services are not used in violation of international sanctions regulations. By signing up to use the products and services of GoCardless, you ("The Customer") agree to comply with all applicable international sanctions regulations including but not limited to the clauses below:

  1. You will abide by international sanctions regulations set by the United Nations, United Kingdom, European Union, United States, and other pertinent authorities.

  2. You are prohibited from activities that entail using GoCardless offerings to collect payments for or from sanctioned entities or those linked to sanctioned territories.

  3. You must notify GoCardless promptly of any transaction involving a sanctioned entity or territory and any changes affecting sanctions compliance. Failure to abide by these requirements may lead to immediate termination of service access, potential reporting to authorities, and indemnification activities to protect GoCardless, its affiliates, and stakeholders from associated claims and liabilities.

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.