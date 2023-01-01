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[Watch now] Recipe for Success+: How Lifestyle Fitness is reducing failed payments

Hear from Lifestyle Fitness and GoCardless in this pre-recorded webinar on  how failed payments don't have to be an inevitability of doing business. See how you can leverage Success+ to improve NPS scores and revenue.

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Now available on-demand

Speakers

  • Chris McQuillan, Commercial Manager, Lifestyle Fitness

  • Siamac Rezaiezadeh, Director Product Marketing, GoCardless

  • Beth McGarrick, Product Marketing Manager, GoCardless

We discussed:

  • How Lifestyle Fitness is putting customer experience first and saving money while they’re at it

  • How any business can collect more payments successfully with digitisation, automation and payment intelligence

  • Lifestyle Fitness' experience of implementing and using Success+ day-to-day

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.