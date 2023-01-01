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[Webinar] Pull your payments into the digital era

America is stuck on slow, outdated payments. Watch our webinar to find out how you can start pulling payments direct from your customers and get paid in just 2 days.

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On demand - Watch now

Meet your speakers:

  • Lewis Turek, General Manager, North America, GoCardless

  • Holly Rodriguez, Account Executive, GoCardless

  • Brad Sones, Senior Solutions Engineer, GoCardless

What to expect in the session:

  • A look at the current payment landscape in the US

  • The main issues businesses face with outdated payments

  • The digital payment revolution with ACH Pull

  • Demo of ACH Pull in action

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

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+1 (628) 241-0044

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.