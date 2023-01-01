Global payments
Connect
Add-ons
More
America is stuck on slow, outdated payments. Watch our webinar to find out how you can start pulling payments direct from your customers and get paid in just 2 days.
Meet your speakers:
Lewis Turek, General Manager, North America, GoCardless
Holly Rodriguez, Account Executive, GoCardless
Brad Sones, Senior Solutions Engineer, GoCardless
A look at the current payment landscape in the US
The main issues businesses face with outdated payments
The digital payment revolution with ACH Pull
Demo of ACH Pull in action