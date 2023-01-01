Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources

[Guide] Pull your payments into the digital era

American businesses are stuck on outdated payment methods such as cash and checks. Use our guide to assess your payment strategy and stop wasting time and money on outdated payments.

Scroll to learn more

42% of businesses still use card and checks

Manual, offline payments still dominate the B2b payments space with 42% of businesses still collecting payments via check or cash.

This means when you get paid is entirely down to your customers and you’re still waiting to get paid.

Find out more about the issues with manual payments in the report.

What to expect in the guide:

  • A look at common issues with invoicing payments

  • Key things to look out for when optimising your payments

  • How to pull your payments into the digital age with ACH Pull

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

Support

Request support

+1 (628) 241-0044

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.