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[Report] How Customers Pay Impacts How Long they Stay

The retention of customer relationships is the key to growth for any business. See the latest research on how payment methods influence customer churn and retention from Zuora, the Subscribed Institute and GoCardless.

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For any business, especially subscription businesses, customer retention is critical to both success and growth.

In this report you can expect to learn:

  • A benchmark for how annual customer churn differs for a variety of payment methods.

  • The factors that cause customers to churn unintentionally and how you can prevent it.

  • How to simply and cost-effectively cut churn.

  • The benefits of choosing the right payment methods for your customer experience and your revenue.

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.