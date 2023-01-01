Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources

Fraud 101 On-Demand Webinar: The real impact on business

Join payment experts from GoCardless and Plum as we deep dive into payment fraud to provide you with a better understanding of the different types of fraud and how they are already impacting your business.

Scroll to learn more

Speakers

  • Deepak Colluru, Group Product Manager, GoCardless

  • Maciej Lorek, Fraud & Chargeback Team Leader, Plum

Moderated by

  • Beth McGarrick, Product Marketing Manager, GoCardless

There will also be a live Q&A at the end.

Register now to join us on 29th November at 11am

Join our speakers as they guide you through 

  • The basics of payment fraud, including the different types and how they can occur

  • How you can calculate the true cost of fraud on your business

  • Key considerations when choosing anti-fraud solutions 

  • Plum’s approach to preventing fraud and the impact it’s having on their teams

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

Support

Request support

+1 (628) 241-0044

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.