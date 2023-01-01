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Ask me anything: ACH Pull explained with Xero and All Talentz

Catch up on our discussion with Xero and AllTalentz to discover how ACH Pull can help you win more customers and get paid faster.

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Watch the live session to hear from Xero and GoCardless customer, All Talentz.

Now available to watch on demand.

Speakers:

  • Xero, Vicky Wang FS Partnerships

  • All Talentz, Chairman & Co-founder Abdul Isu

  • GoCardless, Partner Marketing Manager Tamanna Senapati

  • GoCardless, Solutions Engineer Brad Sones

This 40-minute discussion session includes:

  • All Talentz’ journey of growth with GoCardless and Xero

  • An overview of ACH Pull and how you can use it to get paid faster

  • A live Q&A – pose your questions to All Talentz, Xero and our payments experts

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

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GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.