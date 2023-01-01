Ask me anything: ACH Pull explained with Xero and All Talentz

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Catch up on our discussion with Xero and AllTalentz to discover how ACH Pull can help you win more customers and get paid faster.
Now available to watch on demand.
Xero, Vicky Wang FS Partnerships
All Talentz, Chairman & Co-founder Abdul Isu
GoCardless, Partner Marketing Manager Tamanna Senapati
GoCardless, Solutions Engineer Brad Sones
All Talentz’ journey of growth with GoCardless and Xero
An overview of ACH Pull and how you can use it to get paid faster
A live Q&A – pose your questions to All Talentz, Xero and our payments experts