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Did you know, most companies have a DSO of 20-30 days. Lower your DSO to 2.4 days with an alternative payment method like bank debit to not only improve efficiency and profitability, but also improve cash flow.
Interested in learning how?
Will reducing your time to get paid improve your working capital?
Now more than ever, businesses need to maximise cash flow to recover from the economic challenges of the global pandemic.
We’ve rounded up some simple ways you can optimise payments and cash flow at every stage of the customer lifecycle to help your business grow.
Take control of when you collect payments using a platform built on ACH direct debit. This payment method allows you to pull payments directly from customers’ bank accounts at the time an invoice is due.
With GoCardless, 97.3% of payments will be collected successfully at the first attempt.
You can also recover over 75% of at-risk payments with our intelligent payment recovery product Success+.
30% of churn is involuntary, stemming from failed payments.
Maximize your payment success with GoCardless and retain your loyal customers for longer.
Re-Leased is a cloud-based management platform for commercial real estate and provides a mission-critical backbone for landlords and property managers world-wide.
Faced with high international wire transfers and wanting to improve their cash flow Re-leased turned to GoCardless & Xero to help them reduce their DSO, streamline payment efficiencies allowing them to forecast monthly targets.
Read the case study to hear how they reduced their DSO from 45 days to 30 while also saving $10K a month on international bank fees.
Speak with one of our payment experts to learn how.