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Not all customers that churn intend to. 30% of churn stems from payment failure.
Reduce your churn 50% by lowering payment failure rates.
Discover how much churn costs you, and compare it to the industry standard. How much money could you save by retaining more of your customers?
Churn rate is an important indicator of the health of your business. But, it’s not just dissatisfied customers who choose to leave. Understand how you can cost-effectively reduce churn.
Churn rate is an important indicator of the health of your business. But, it’s not just dissatisfied customers who choose to leave. Understand how you can cost-effectively reduce churn.
DocuSign needed a payment provider that was both reliable for recurring payments and preferred by customers in its key markets. Find out how they increased their customer retention with Direct Debit.
When customer acquisition costs up to 25x more than keeping an existing one, preventing customer churn seems like a no brainer. Learn how to prevent your customers from churning unintentionally.
DocuSign needed a payment provider that was both reliable for recurring payments and preferred by customers in its key markets. Find out how they increased their customer retention with Direct Debit.
When customer acquisition costs up to 25x more than keeping an existing one, preventing customer churn seems like a no brainer. Learn how to prevent your customers from churning unintentionally.
Speak with our payments experts to learn how you can make sure your customers don’t leave unintentionally.