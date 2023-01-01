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Find out how you streamline the way you collect premiums to support growth
Hear how Taurus Insurance successfully collect 99% of premiums
Here’s why outsourcing your payments beats building in-house every time
GoCardless collects ACH Pull payments. Meaning no card fees. Reduce all payment costs by 56%.
Receive your money in just 4 days with ACH Pull from GoCardless. Save time and improve your cash flow.
Payments are automatically pulled from your customers' account and reconciled meaning you reduce admin by 57%.
Without the extra link in the chain, like physical devices such as cards or checks, ACH Pull payments are more secure.
We work with over 350+ billing, accounting and invoicing partners that you can easily integrate with, including Salesforce, Zuora and Chargebee.
Speak to one of our payments experts about using ACH Pull for your business.