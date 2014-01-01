DocuSign improves conversions by 10%

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DocuSign offers GoCardless as a key payment option globally to win more customers. Integrating with GoCardless has resulted in increased customer retention compared to credit cards and PayPal and a higher average selling price than other payment methods.
In short, GoCardless has become a key payment method option for DocuSign. And wherever we offer GoCardless, customers convert better.”
Beverly Tu, Director of eCommerce Growth, DocuSign
Collect payments using bank debit and bank-to-bank payments in more than 30 countries with GoCardless. Bank debit compliments your payment strategy to create a best-in-class checkout experience.
GoCardless has created the first global network designed for recurring payments. Offer bank debit in 30+ countries, including; the UK, Eurozone countries, the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
With GoCardless, around 97.3% of payments are collected successfully first time. With real-time reporting, know instantly when a payment does fail so you can take action.
Connect GoCardless to your global tech stack with our extensive list of partner integrations, including; Salesforce, Zuora and Chargebee. Or use our API.
Security protocols across our business, services and products have been fully audited and certified with this globally-recognized international standard.
The GoCardless global data risk management programme is built to strict GDPR standards and applies privacy best practices to help protect and respect personal data.
GoCardless processes $13bn+ annually, and has been funded by prestigious investors including Google Ventures and Salesforce Ventures.
We handle the complexities of bank debit across 30+ countries in a single integration.
Speak to a payment expert to learn how you can optimize your payments strategy.