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DISPUTE RESOLUTION

Our commitment

We want you to be confident that your issue is taken seriously and handled with the care and attention it deserves.

We'll work with you to reach a resolution

We're committed to ensuring our customers receive the best possible experience throughout their GoCardless journey. If we fall short of expectations, we want to hear about it and have the opportunity to address it.

When you raise a dispute we'll work with you, side by side, to understand the issue you're facing and work towards a suitable resolution. Our Dispute Resolution team works independently from all other teams across GoCardless so they can remain impartial and review each issue objectively.

We can't promise that you'll receive the outcome you want, but we can guarantee that we'll give your issue the full care and attention it deserves, and aim to deliver the best outcome available in your particular circumstances.

Our commitment is underpinned by four promises

Ready to raise a dispute?

Raise a dispute

If you have an issue with the service you've received, please raise a dispute and our team will work with you to find a resolution.

Raise a dispute

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+64 9-801 2193

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

DLA Piper New Zealand, PwC Tower, Level 15, 15 Customs Street West, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.