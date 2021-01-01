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“Before GoCardless, our payment process was slow and expensive. It’s now incredibly simple and cost-effective. I don’t want to be chasing payments every month and knowing when an invoice is due it will get paid instantly, is a huge win for us. It reduces our chasing and gives us much more control over our cash flow.”
Sam Caulton, Chief Financial Officer, Re-Leased
“GoCardless delivers instant API interactions where we can send the payment request via our API, receive the payment responses in return via our API, and no longer have to deal with outdated technology. We've gone from an end-to-end process of creating the Direct Debit request in our billing engine, sending it to the payment provider, having them process it, and then respond back, to almost total automation.”
Jennifer Plumridge, Digital Project Manager, Simply Energy
“Before GoCardless, our payment process was slow and expensive. It’s now incredibly simple and cost-effective. I don’t want to be chasing payments every month and knowing when an invoice is due it will get paid instantly, is a huge win for us. It reduces our chasing and gives us much more control over our cash flow.”
Sam Caulton, Chief Financial Officer, Re-Leased
“GoCardless delivers instant API interactions where we can send the payment request via our API, receive the payment responses in return via our API, and no longer have to deal with outdated technology. We've gone from an end-to-end process of creating the Direct Debit request in our billing engine, sending it to the payment provider, having them process it, and then respond back, to almost total automation.”
Jennifer Plumridge, Digital Project Manager, Simply Energy
90% 5-star reviews on G2. Our customers value how we take the challenge out of collecting payments. Payments made easy, so you can focus on your business.
"Payment requests that used to take anywhere from three to seven business days are now processed on the same day by GoCardless. Direct bank payments is a low-cost solution, and it provides predictable revenue."
Jennifer Plumridge, Digital Project Manager at Simply Energy
From account set up to customer verification and collecting payments we focus on easily streamlining your workflow.
Customers find getting started with GoCardless is simple.
Growth, efficiency or less stress. Whatever your payment goals. Our dedicated team will support you along your journey and help turn your goals into reality.
“We want our global customers to have access to simple and easy payment methods when purchasing DocuSign, and offering GoCardless as a key payment option helps us achieve this. Offering bank debit as a payment option means customers are able to complete quick and easy transactions”.
Beverly TU, Director of Ecommerce, Growth, DocuSign
“We want our global customers to have access to simple and easy payment methods when purchasing DocuSign, and offering GoCardless as a key payment option helps us achieve this. Offering bank debit as a payment option means customers are able to complete quick and easy transactions”.
Beverly TU, Director of Ecommerce, Growth, DocuSign
Our customer support team won ECCCSAs Best Small Customer Service Team 2021. Recognising exceptional service to customers across 26 European countries.
Our payment experts are here to help you get paid.