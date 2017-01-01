GoCardless & Xero
End late payments with GoCardless + Xero
GoCardless gets you paid on the due date, by automatically collecting payment from your customers’ bank accounts.
Wish payments were less hassle?
Collect payments automatically
Take control of your payments. When your invoice is due, GoCardless automatically collects payment from your customer’s bank account.
Save time and money
Bank-to-bank payments cut out the costs of card networks. The automation also greatly reduces the costs involved in chasing and managing payments.
Popular with your payers
When it comes to paying invoices, bank debit is the preferred alternative to manual bank transfers and more popular than card payment.
How it works
Send your customers an invoice through Xero with GoCardless attached. Your customer clicks a “Pay now” button on the invoice. They then fill in their details in a simple form and are set up.
Create an invoice as normal and select manage online payments and add GoCardless as the method of payment you would like to use.
When you receive a payment from your customer, Xero marks the invoice as paid and reconciles the payment automatically. Xero will record the GoCardless fee as an expense. GoCardless transfers the payout to your account automatically.
"It was just so simple – we were already using Xero so the integration was a really big plus. Our payments come in on time and are automatically reconciled against invoices"
Eli Tagi, Director, We Accounting
HOW IT WORKS DEMO
Get a tour of how GoCardless works with Xero
Trusted by 70,000 businesses worldwide
Reduce debtor days
“I used to spend 2-3 hours a week chasing clients. That’s already halved. When we move the majority of our clients to GoCardless, I anticipate time savings of up to 3 hours a week.”
Saves time & improves cash flow
“The team is saving 5 - 10 hours a month on admin already – this will likely double as we get more clients paying by Direct Debit"
Easy to integrate
“Integrating GoCardless with Xero is really easy – the system is incredibly intuitive.”
Ready to get started?
Stop chasing late payments and save precious time by connecting GoCardless to your Xero account now.