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Reduce time to receive payments

Reduce the time to receive payments by 47% with GoCardless, and minimise your debtor days by taking full control of when payments are made.

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Your high DSO is stopping you from growing

A high DSO and a growing list of outstanding receivables limits your brand’s ability to invest for the future.

Everything just works… It’s now a one- or two-touch billing process, once a month. We don’t need to think or worry about it anymore."

John Heggs, Finance Manager, intY

Gain full control over payment collection

GoCardless is built on bank debit, a pull-based payment method. This puts you in control of when payments are collected, giving you full oversight of your accounts receivable.

Pull-based payment collection

GoCardless is built on bank debit, a pull-based, bank-to-bank payment method that allows businesses to collect payments directly from their customers’ bank accounts.

Low payment failure rates

With GoCardless, around 97.3% of payments will be collected successfully first time around. With real-time reporting, you’ll know instantly when a payment does fail so you can act fast.

Intelligent retries

Recover up to 76% of any failed payments with Success+, which retries payments on the optimal day to collect from each customer.

How GoCardless works

Flexible integration options

API integration

Our RESTful API connects seamlessly to your business, requiring only minimal investment of resources. Learn more

Pre-built payment page

Embed a customised checkout flow into your website. Our best-in-class checkouts are localised for over 30 countries and optimised for greater conversion. 

Secure payment link

Start using GoCardless straight away, with pre-built payment flows and automated notifications localised for over 30 countries. 

// Code example for creating a subscription

$client = new \GoCardlessPro\Client(array(
  'access_token' => 'your_access_token_here',
  'environment'  => \GoCardlessPro\Environment::SANDBOX
));

$client->subscriptions()->create([
  "params" => ["amount" => 40,
               "currency" => "AUD",
               "name" => "Premium Subscription",
               "interval_unit" => "monthly",
               "day_of_month" => 1,
               "metadata" => ["order_no" => "ABCD1234"],
               "links" => ["mandate" => "MA123"]]
]);
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Connect to your software

Connect GoCardless directly to your business using seamless integrations with world-class subscription billing platforms and CRM systems.

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Built for security and scale

ISO27001 certified

Security protocols across our business, services and products have been fully audited and certified with this globally recognised standard.

GDPR compliant

The GoCardless global data risk management program is built to strict GDPR standards and uses privacy best practice to help protect and respect personal data

Trusted by global businesses

GoCardless processes $13 billion+ annually, and has been funded by prestigious investors including Google Ventures and Salesforce Ventures.

Compliance built-in

We handle the complexities of bank debit across 30+ countries in a single integration.

Trusted by over 60,000 businesses globally

  • A successful payment option

    “When customers choose GoCardless, they stay with us for longer and they convert better.”

  • Most customers choose GoCardless

    “70% of our European customers have chosen GoCardless over credit card to make their payments.”

  • 50-85% adoption

    “For us, it means we get paid reliably and on time with better visibility into our payments data.”

Ready to reduce your time to get paid?

Speak to a payment expert to learn how you can optimise your payments strategy.

Contact us

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+64 9-801 2193

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

DLA Piper New Zealand, PwC Tower, Level 15, 15 Customs Street West, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.