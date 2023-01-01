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What’s better than collecting 97.3% of payments first time? Nothing.

Done losing time and money to failed payments? Retain more customers, free up your team and boost your bottom line with Direct Debit.

Show me how
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Payment failure costs more than you think

A failed payment is just the beginning. 

Bad debt, increased churn, and extra labour costs are quick to follow. Cash flow gets locked up. Customer lifetime value shrinks and cost of acquisition goes up.

And you’re stuck chasing payments instead of growing your business.

Find out more

Do you know how much you’re losing to failed payments?

Discover how much cash flow you could release back into your business with this nifty calculator. In just 3 simple questions, you’ll know just how much you’re losing. And what you could be saving. 

Try the calculator

Your payment success. Powered by GoCardless.

Plum reduced payment failure to 0.48%

Money management app Plum chose GoCardless to build an automated billing system with low failure rates.

By switching to seamless account-to-account payments with GoCardless, Plum have seen their total monthly deposits increase by 131%. 

By adding Success+ to intelligently retry failed payments they’ve seen payment failures drop from 3.6% to 0.48%.

Find out more about how Plum revolutionised their payments process

Lifestyle Fitness boosted revenue by recovering 71.6% of failed payments

Lifestyle Fitness collects thousands of monthly recurring payments. But failed payments were a persistent headache

With Success+, they drastically reduced failed payments, unlocked their cash flow and revolutionised the way they collect payments.

Discover how they did it

Report: Discover 3 ways GoCardless can maximise your payment success

Find out how GoCardless can help you:

  • Avoid the 8% credit card failure rate (and why it happens in the first place)

  • Recover payments, even after an insufficient funds notification

  • Sidestep critical Direct Debit infrastructure failings that happen when you start scaling

View the report

Ready to conquer your failed payments?

Find out how your business can collect 97.3% of payments first time. Book a demo with a payments expert today.

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+64 9-801 2193

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

DLA Piper New Zealand, PwC Tower, Level 15, 15 Customs Street West, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.