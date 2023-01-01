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Regulations

Regulations

Navigating NDIS funding and the new Support at Home Program
Navigating NDIS funding and the new Support at Home Program

Are you prepared for the new program co-contributions?

3 min read
Invoicing
P2Pe vs E2EE: Which Should You Choose?
P2Pe vs E2EE: Which Should You Choose?

Learn the E2EE and P2PE meaning, as well as their differences.

2 min read
Regulations
What Is Promissory Estoppel?
What Is Promissory Estoppel?

You don’t need a contract to claim promissory estoppel damages.

2 min read
Regulations
GDPR and Australian Businesses
GDPR and Australian Businesses

Does GDPR affect Australian businesses? Find out with our simple guide.

3 min read
Regulations
A guide to small business cyber security
A guide to small business cyber security

Want to stay safe? Explore our cyber security checklist for small business.

2 min read
Regulations
How to report tax fraud
How to report tax fraud

Making an anonymous tip-off if you suspect fraud

2 min read
Regulations
What is a business entity?
What is a business entity?

Each business entity differs in costs, structure, taxes and ownership

3 min read
Regulations
How to check the legitimacy of a company
How to check the legitimacy of a company

Use the ASIC company search to find out if a business is legitimate

2 min read
Regulations
Guide to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
Guide to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)

Buy, sell, and trade securities when you learn how to invest in ASX

3 min read
Regulations
Cryptocurrency regulations in Australia
Cryptocurrency regulations in Australia

Is cryptocurrency legal in Australia? The answer is a resounding yes

2 min read
Finance
How to benefit from JobMaker as a small business
How to benefit from JobMaker as a small business

Could your business benefit from the government’s JobMaker scheme?

2 min read
Regulations
What is the role of the Chamber of Commerce?
What is the role of the Chamber of Commerce?

A Chamber of Commerce can help shape the future of business for the better

2 min read
Regulations
Open banking: Everything you need to know
Open banking: Everything you need to know

Knock, knock. Who's there? Banking data. And innovations with it.

9 min read
Open Banking
What is APEC?
What is APEC?

Exploring the APEC regional economic forum after 32 years

2 min read
Regulations
Non-Disclosure Agreement: What are they and how do they work?
Non-Disclosure Agreement: What are they and how do they work?

Learn how a non-disclosure agreement works and its core elements

2 min read
Regulations
Bills of exchange: what are they and how do they work?
Bills of exchange: what are they and how do they work?

What is a bill of exchange, and what do they mean for your business?

2 min read
Regulations
What is Personally Identifiable Information (PII)?
What is Personally Identifiable Information (PII)?

Find out how to protect personally identifiable information (PII)

3 min read
Regulations
What is a letter of intent?
What is a letter of intent?

Letters of intent are documents declaring an intention to enter into a contract

2 min read
Regulations
What is the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA)?
What is the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA)?

What did the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA, accomplish? Read on

2 min read
Regulations
Australian data protection laws explained
Australian data protection laws explained

Explore the new data protection laws in Australia with our definitive guide.

2 min read
Regulations
What is bad debt?
What is bad debt?

Get a little more information on bad debt in accounting, right here.

2 min read
Regulations
Checklist: How to meet PCI DSS compliance requirements
Checklist: How to meet PCI DSS compliance requirements

PCI DSS compliance is crucial when taking card payments. Here's how to do it.

3 min read
Regulations
Understanding the AFSL application process
Understanding the AFSL application process

How do you make an AFSL application? Find out with our simple guide.

3 min read
Regulations
What impact will Brexit have on Australian business?
What impact will Brexit have on Australian business?

How will Brexit affect Australia? Get the lowdown with our simple guide.

2 min read
Regulations
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