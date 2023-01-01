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Emily Downer

Checklist: painlessly collect gym-member fees and keep happy customers
Checklist: painlessly collect gym-member fees and keep happy customers

Make collecting member fees a smooth experience for you and your members

1 min read
Why dishonour fees are unfair and ineffective
Why dishonour fees are unfair and ineffective

There's no honour in payment dishonour fees. Find out how to leave them behind.

3 min read
What makes gym members renew (or cancel)
What makes gym members renew (or cancel)

Explore why people join gyms and how to keep happy members

4 min read
Calculate how long it takes to get paid
Calculate how long it takes to get paid

Find out how long it takes you to get paid and the impact on your business

1 min read
The ultimate guide to payment metrics
The ultimate guide to payment metrics

Start tracking the right payment metrics for an efficient payments strategy

4 min read
4 payments metrics you should be addressing
4 payments metrics you should be addressing

Discover the 4 payment metrics that you should be addressing to keep costs down

3 min read
What are bank payments? Everything you need to know
What are bank payments? Everything you need to know

Learn everything you need to know about bank payments.

2 min read
Enterprise
The State of Pay
The State of Pay

The payments landscape in Australia is about to change. While credit cards and BPAY have been around for decades, PayTo is set to disrupt the market. Download the report to find out what Australian businesses and consumers really think about payments.

PDF
The 8 dimensions of payments: Success
The 8 dimensions of payments: Success

Find out everything you need to know about reducing payment failure

3 min read
Enterprise

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