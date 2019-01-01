Skip to content
Brad Ewin

2 min readFinance

What Is the Quick Ratio / Acid Test?

Find out everything you need to know about how to calculate quick ratio.

9 min readOpen banking

Open banking: Everything you need to know

Knock, knock. Who's there? Banking data. And innovations with it.

2 min readCash flow

Net Cash Flow Formula | Definition & How to Find It

Want to know how to find net cash flow? Check out our helpful guide.

3 min readRetention

10 Customer Retention Strategies to Boost Customer Loyalty

Our top customer retention strategies to keep customers engaged with your brand.

2 min readFinance

How to Calculate Total Asset Turnover Ratio

Find out everything you need to know about asset turnover ratio.

3 min readFinance

What Is Break-Even Analysis?

Want to know how to do break-even analysis? Find out here.

2 min readGoCardless

TeamUp + GoCardless: Now available in the US, Canada, Australia & New Zealand

Fitness business owners in North America and ANZ can now make use of both apps.

2 min readFinance

How to Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

What is a good debt-to-equity ratio? Get the lowdown with our simple guide.

2 min readEntrepreneurial

5 Overhead Cost Reduction Strategies

Our guide to reducing overhead costs in small businesses.

2 min readFinance

How to Calculate Net Profit Margin

Our comprehensive guide to using net profit margin formulas.

2 min readPayments

Payment preferences in Australia: 2019 - 2020 snapshot

How Aussie businesses and consumers prefer to pay, and what it means for you.

