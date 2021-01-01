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Use GoCardless to collect membership payments
Spend more time with your members and less time worrying about payments with GoCardless for TeamUp
Automated payment collection and high success rates mean that you can focus on the member experience, not chasing up late payments.
Create the best payer experience by offering flexible payment options. Collect fees on any day and take one-off payments for extra purchases.
Easily set up and automate collection of payments, so you can minimise your financial admin.
Made for recurring payments - whether invoicing regular customers or subscription fees.
Set up your customers to pay by GoCardless and manage your payments all from within TeamUp.
Control when you get paid and cut out the stress of debtors. GoCardless allows you to choose when your customers pay you.
Low fees, no hidden pricing
Stop chasing late payments and save precious time by connecting GoCardless to your TeamUp account now.