More than 75% of mental health issues develop before a person turns 25

And yet, many traditional services aren’t equipped to address the unique barriers that young people face when accessing mental health support. This year has been particularly hard on all of us, and we have chosen to give back on your behalf to an organisation that is ensuring they meet the evolving and unique needs of young people and those who support them by offering young people with mental health, physical health (including sexual health) alcohol and other drug services, and work and study support.

