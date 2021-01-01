Getting your customers to pay using GoCardless
Increase the number of customers who pay you via GoCardless. Decrease the amount of time you spend chasing payments.
Lower Cost
Improve your margins by benefiting from lower processing fees than cards and higher payment success which means less time wasted on chasing payments. Also, 71% of customers who pay via bank transfer are just as happy to pay via Direct Debit.
Less Admin
Easily set up and automate the collection of payments, so you can minimise your financial admin. Automation of payments also greatly reduces the costs involved in chasing and managing payments. GoCardless reduces the cost of payment operations by >50%.
Predictable cash flow
When your invoice is due, GoCardless automatically collects payment from your customer’s bank account using Direct Debit. GoCardless also improves payment success rates. GoCardless collects 97.5% of payments successfully at the first time of asking.
The perfect solution for your customers
It's simple
They complete a short, secure online form just one time. Then all future payments can be made automatically.
It's transparent
They get an automatic email in advance of every payment being taken. So they know exactly how much they're paying, and when.
It's efficient
Payments are taken automatically. So they never have to get chased for payments when they are due.
It's secure
They're protected under the Direct Debit Guarantee and can request a refund for any payments taken in error.
“I’m always reluctant to change systems unless it’s necessary, but when I heard about GoCardless, it was clear to me that there were only benefits to moving over.”
Lee Drayton, Managing Director, LD Fitness
