Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up

Getting your customers to pay using GoCardless

Increase the number of customers who pay you via GoCardless. Decrease the amount of time you spend chasing payments.

Getting your customers to pay using GoCardless
Getting your customers to pay using GoCardless
  • Lower Cost

    Lower Cost

    Improve your margins by benefiting from lower processing fees than cards and higher payment success which means less time wasted on chasing payments. Also, 71% of customers who pay via bank transfer are just as happy to pay via Direct Debit.

  • Less Admin

    Less Admin

    Easily set up and automate the collection of payments, so you can minimise your financial admin. Automation of payments also greatly reduces the costs involved in chasing and managing payments. GoCardless reduces the cost of payment operations by >50%.

  • Predictable cash flow

    Predictable cash flow

    When your invoice is due, GoCardless automatically collects payment from your customer’s bank account using Direct Debit. GoCardless also improves payment success rates. GoCardless collects 97.5% of payments successfully at the first time of asking.

The perfect solution for your customers

  • It's simple

    They complete a short, secure online form just one time. Then all future payments can be made automatically.

  • It's transparent

    They get an automatic email in advance of every payment being taken. So they know exactly how much they're paying, and when.

  • It's efficient

    Payments are taken automatically. So they never have to get chased for payments when they are due.

  • It's secure

    They're protected under the Direct Debit Guarantee and can request a refund for any payments taken in error.

“I’m always reluctant to change systems unless it’s necessary, but when I heard about GoCardless, it was clear to me that there were only benefits to moving over.”

 Lee Drayton, Managing Director, LD Fitness

The tools you need

  • Moving customers to Direct Debit

    Moving customers to Direct Debit

    Use this for tips on moving your customers to Direct Debit

  • Payer benefits of using GoCardless

    Payer benefits of using GoCardless

    Share this with your customers to show the benefits for them of using GoCardless

  • FAQ’s for customers paying with GoCardless

    FAQ’s for customers paying with GoCardless

    Share this with your customers who have questions about paying with GoCardless

Resources

6 ways to get your customers to start using GoCardless

6 ways to get your customers to start using GoCardless

5 reasons to start taking payments by Direct Debit

5 reasons to start taking payments by Direct Debit

Consumer payment preferences in 2021

Consumer payment preferences in 2021

Need more help?

Contact support

Contact support