GoCardless acquires Nordigen

Nordigen is a freemium open banking platform that provides access to open banking data and premium data insights. Nordigen's API connects to 2,300+ banks in the UK and Europe, and serves fintech companies and developers in 31 countries. Nordigen is a licensed Account Information Service Provider (AISP), regulated by the Financial and Capital Market Commission of Latvia and authorised in 31 European countries.

In April 2023, Nordigen's product was relaunched as GoCardless Bank Account Data.