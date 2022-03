GoCardless-Leitfaden: So optimieren Sie Ihren Zahlungsarten-Mix mit gezielten Kampagnen

Phone Customers who are less comfortable with new payment methods may respond better to a targeted phone campaign, which will allow them to ask questions and alleviate any doubts they may have.

In-product If your customers are able to login to your app or website, you could consider creating popup notifications to highlight the benefits of switching to bank debit, with additional links provided if they wish to learn more.

Post If you already send content to your customers via physical post, then you could easily look to incorporate your targeted campaign messaging. Remember to make it super clear to your customers on how they should make the switch.