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GoCardless for enterprise businesses

Reduce your operational costs

Reduce the total cost of collecting and managing recurring payments by up to 56% with GoCardless.

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The cost of collecting recurring payments adds up

From setup costs and card processing fees to lost revenue from customer churn, the true cost of collecting payments goes well beyond transaction costs. And every added operational cost stifles growth. 

Plus, the problem is compounded by FX costs and hidden fees if you collect payments internationally.

Since moving to GoCardless, we have reduced the cost of processing payments by 90%.

Damian Brychy, COO and Co-Founder, Capital on Tap

Cost-effective payment collection

With GoCardless, combine the overall cost efficiencies of automating your payment collection while cutting down the costs.

56%

Average cost reduction on payment collection with GoCardless according to an IDC White Paper

Recurring payments, automated

Reduce operational costs by automating manual payment processes. You can also choose from over 200 leading partner integrations or our best-in-class API to make collection and reconciliation easy.

Real-time notifications

With GoCardless, up to 97.3% of payments will be collected successfully first try. With Success+, you’ll also find out instantly when a payment does fail so you can act fast.

Total visibility over payments

Get user-friendly insights and reporting delivered in real-time, allowing you to keep track of the entire payment process. React quickly when a payment does fail, and reduce the burden on your customer support team.

Empower your teams to be more efficient

Using GoCardless, 59% less team resources are required to implement and manage payments.*

59%

Less staff time to manage, extend payment platform. Source: IDC White Paper

Get set for payment success

Collect 97.3% of payments successfully, first try. When a payment does fail, sit back and let Success+ try again on the best day for each customer.

Made for recurring payments

GoCardless is the only payment provider built specifically for recurring payments. Whether you’re collecting invoices, subscription payments or membership fees, we’ll take care of the payment collection process so you can focus on what you do best.

Everything just works… It’s now a one- or two-touch billing process, once a month. We don’t need to think or worry about it anymore."

John Heggs, Finance Manager, intY

6x faster payment collection with GoCardless

US-based SaaS business Autotask sells subscriptions in more than 50 countries. Before discovering GoCardless, half of its customers paid monthly fees through bank transfer or cheque; and half by credit card.

With GoCardless, Autotask has been able to reduce debtor days to just 3.5 days and minimise payment failure rates to less than 1%.

Trusted by 75,000+ businesses. Of all sizes. Worldwide

  • More control over cash flow

    “We process around seven billion dollars in rent, and half of that in payments, so it’s critical that we have a reliable, cost-effective payments partner we can trust.”

  • Global payment processing

    “70% of our European customers have chosen GoCardless over credit card to make their payments.”

  • Reduce payment headcount

    “We have grown our revenue 5 times over since we moved to GoCardless and yet reduced our collection staff from 3 to 1.“

How can we help?

Talk to sales

Speak to one of our payment experts about the challenges of reducing your payment processing costs, and we’ll work with you to transform the way you collect recurring payments.

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+64 9-801 2193

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

DLA Piper New Zealand, PwC Tower, Level 15, 15 Customs Street West, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.