SUPPORT AND SERVICES
Enhanced Success
Expert guidance, every step of the way.
Service standards and inclusions
Enhanced Customer Success services
Enhanced Customer Success includes 1:1 access to your Customer Success Manager, who will be your dedicated point of contact throughout your journey with GoCardless. We’ll use our industry expertise to help you build your best practice approach - always guiding you through education and process optimisation.
Enhanced Customer Success services include, but are not limited to:
Pre-Sale Support
Initial planning call to ensure you're starting off on your best foot.
Orientation & Implementation
Expert support and guidance to ensure your implementation is completed successfully with no disruption to your existing payment processing, plus education on account-to-account payment services.
Dedicated Product Support
Dedicated support available 24/5, plus faster response times.
Strategic Guidance
Regular strategic account reviews at least every year with your Customer Success Manager.
Ongoing engagement
Strategic and operational guidance during expansion to new regions and/or business units, plus ongoing product suggestions and best practice.
They really want to understand how Plum works at a really deep level to understand how GoCardless can benefit the product and how we can best work together and grow together.
Elise Nunn, Head of Operations, Plum
Getting support
Knowledge base
Speak to our Support team
Email help@gocardless.com or find our localised phone numbers in the Customer Hub
Community
Send us an email
Email help@gocardless.com or raise a ticket →
Terms of service
Service level definitions
GoCardless systems are down, resulting in the inability for payments to be collected or processed.
Service status : gocardless-status.com
Issue requires assistance from GoCardless to resolve, including complex queries or ones requiring an action from GoCardless.
(‘Complex’ is defined as not being covered by available help content)
Includes product questions, feature requests or guidance on usage; all resolutions are available within the online GoCardless Customer Hub.
Service exclusions
1). Queries relating to account verification, compliance, fraud, credit, use case, or sales queries are not covered within the Customer Support remit and will be handled outside the above service levels.
2). Payer queries (those paying an organisation through GoCardless) are not covered in the above service levels and receive a standardised 18 business hour response time.
3). Phone support is available in English only.
4). Email support response times are restricted to email addresses using your business domain only.
Upgrade to Enhanced
To find out more about upgrading to Enhanced Success, please get in touch with our team and we’ll be happy to discuss our options with you.