Alternative Payment Options

Alternative Payment Options

Payments shouldn't cost the Earth
Credit cards are impacting the environment and your wallet. Join Patch and GoCardless for a discussion on how companies can make more sustainable choices when processing payments that also make financial sense.

Webinar
Cards
PayTo: the real-time Direct Debit revolution
Direct Debit is evolving. PayTo & account-to-account payments are the future.

3 min. read
Open banking
What are Account-to-Account payments?
Learn everything you need to know about account-to-account payments

6 min. read
Open banking
[Report] Consumer payment preferences in 2021
How your customers prefer to pay impacts their buying decisions. Learn all about payer preferences in 2021, and how you can leverage them for your business.

PDF
Global Payments
IDC study demonstrates business value of GoCardless
See what the providers of global market intelligence found in their study.

2 min. read
GoCardless