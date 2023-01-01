Stop Chasing Payments: Expert Cheat Codes To Unlock Cash
Tired of chasing payments and lengthy spreadsheets? Join our panel of accounting and business leaders as they reveal the easy switches to automate payments and achieve stress-free collections.
11am AEST / 1pm NZT, Tuesday 29th April
Meet our accounting and payments experts:
Tyler guides businesses in optimising their tech stack and streamlining financial processes for maximum efficiency.
Bridget leads NZ Xero's growth, understanding the needs of today's small businesses.
Wayne shares how he achieved predictable cash flow by automating payments with GoCardless through Xero
Olivia offers expert guidance on leveraging automated bank payments for consistent cash flow
In this webinar, our experts will share how to:
Speed Up Your Cash Flow:
Learn strategies to get paid faster.
Automate Your Payments:
Discover tools for seamless invoicing and reconciliation.
Maximize Xero's Efficiency:
Unlock integrations for powerful automation.