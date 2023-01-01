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Done losing time and money to failed payments? Cut churn, free up your team, and let the cash flow back into your business with Direct Debit.
A failed payment is just the beginning.
Bad debt, increased churn, and extra labour costs are quick to follow. Working capital gets locked up. Customer LTV shrinks and your acquisition costs grow.
And you’re stuck chasing payments instead of growing your business.
Money management app, Plum, chose GoCardless to build an automated billing system with low failure rates.
By switching to seamless account-to-account payments with GoCardless, Plum have seen their total monthly deposits increase by 131%.
By adding Success+ to intelligently retry failed payments they’ve seen payment failures drop from 3.6% to 0.48%.
Discover how much cash flow you could release back into your business with our nifty calculator. In just 3 simple questions, you’ll know just how much you could be saving.
We’ve partnered with over 200 leading billing platforms so you can authorise, manage and clear payments with the click of a button.
Need custom integration? Our RESTful API offers a simple, hassle-free integration for you to scale with Direct Debit.
When doing analysis on our failure rates, GoCardless has a much lower failure rate than our average across all of our different methods. We're expecting that with more customer adoption of GoCardless, our overall failure rates as a company will decrease.
Courtney Chin, Director of FinTech Ops, Deel
Find out how GoCardless can help you:
Avoid the 8% credit card failure rate (and why it happens in the first place)
Recover payments, even after an insufficient funds notification
Sidestep critical Direct Debit infrastructure failings that happen when you start scaling
Find out how your business can collect 97.3% of payments first time. Book a demo with a payments expert today.