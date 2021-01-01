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Payer preference

Leverage your customers’ payment preferences

How your customers prefer to pay impacts their buying decisions. We surveyed 15,000+ consumers and 4,000+ businesses to determine which payment methods consumers and businesses prefer to use.

Discover how you can benefit from meeting customer payment preferences.

[Report] Global payment preferences for recurring B2B purchases 2021

This report is for businesses that collect B2B recurring payments from businesses.

You'll learn:

  • How B2B payment preference differs by country

  • Why a one-size-fits-all approach to payment methods is a risky

  • Why digital wallets shouldn’t be the default second option

  • How businesses that offer multiple payment methods grow their revenue faster

  • Which methods are likely to convert your prospects into long-term, paying customers.

Download report

[Report] B2C payment preferences report 2021

This report is for businesses that collect recurring payments from consumers.

You’ll learn:

  • How consumers preferred payment methods differ by country

  • Why consumers favour their preferred payment methods

  • Where bank debit is preferred, and where card payments are divisive

  • How well digital wallets like PayPal stack up

  • How consumer payment behaviour could change in a post-COVID world

The report features commentary from Zuora and Recurly.

Download report
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Leverage payer preferences to your advantages

Speak to a payment expert to learn how you can optimise your payments strategy.

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

DLA Piper New Zealand, PwC Tower, Level 15, 15 Customs Street West, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.