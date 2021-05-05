Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources
Enterprise

[Infographic] The challenges of recurring payments from our Forrester Consulting thought leadership paper

Written by

Last editedMay 20211 min. read

The recurring payment landscape is fragmented. This causes serious operational challenges for businesses.

In order to identify these challenges, GoCardless commissioned Forrester Consulting to evaluate the state of recurring payments across the globe. Forrester conducted an in-depth survey of 700 payment decision-makers in either B2B-only businesses or B2B and B2C businesses.

This infographic identifies the key challenges businesses face when collecting recurring payments and how businesses are optmising their business strategies.

Infographic - The challenges of recurring payments - Forrester

Source: Forrester study - Rethink Your Payment Strategy To Save Your Customers And Bottom Line

Forrester Consulting: Rethink your payment strategy

Download the full report for all the important insights, as well as recommendations on how businesses can meet ever-evolving payment challenges.

Get the full report

All Categories

PaymentsCash flowGrowthFinanceEnterpriseAccountantsGoCardless

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutes

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

Support

Request support

+64 9-801 2193

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

DLA Piper New Zealand, PwC Tower, Level 15, 15 Customs Street West, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.