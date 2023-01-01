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Press Releases

Hospitality operators turn to direct bank payments as proposed card surcharge ban looms
Hospitality operators turn to direct bank payments as proposed card surcharge ban looms
2 min read
Press Releases
Virtual Spotter achieves global scale via GoCardless partnership
Virtual Spotter achieves global scale via GoCardless partnership
2 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless achieves profitability
GoCardless achieves profitability
1 min read
Press Releases
A late payment crisis: Australian and New Zealand businesses losing thousands of dollars a month
A late payment crisis: Australian and New Zealand businesses losing thousands of dollars a month
4 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless launches Advisor Program for accountants and bookkeepers
GoCardless launches Advisor Program for accountants and bookkeepers
1 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless taps Ian Boyd to power expansion in Australia and New Zealand
GoCardless taps Ian Boyd to power expansion in Australia and New Zealand
2 min read
Press Releases
Optty partners with GoCardless to bring global bank payments to Australian businesses
Optty partners with GoCardless to bring global bank payments to Australian businesses
2 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless bolsters partnership team with two senior appointments
GoCardless bolsters partnership team with two senior appointments
2 min read
Press Releases
‘No-Dishonour-Fees’ movement calls for business to boycott unfair consumer charges
‘No-Dishonour-Fees’ movement calls for business to boycott unfair consumer charges
3 min read
Press Releases
i=Change partners with GoCardless to make giving back easier for businesses
i=Change partners with GoCardless to make giving back easier for businesses

i=Change partners with GoCardless to make giving back easier for businesses

2 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless revenues up 38% in FY24, with nearly £40bn processed in payments
GoCardless revenues up 38% in FY24, with nearly £40bn processed in payments

Net losses shrink by 55% as management declare ‘clear path to profitability

3 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless partners with Endava to bring the latest in bank payments to enterprise businesses
GoCardless partners with Endava to bring the latest in bank payments to enterprise businesses

Strategic collaboration enables GoCardless to reach large organisations at scale

2 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless partners with Endava to bring the latest in bank payments to enterprise businesses
GoCardless partners with Endava to bring the latest in bank payments to enterprise businesses

Strategic collaboration enables GoCardless to reach large organisations at scale

2 min read
Press Releases
Rent The Roo Partners with GoCardless to boost Payment Success and remove ‘unfair’ dishonour fees from network
Rent The Roo Partners with GoCardless to boost Payment Success and remove ‘unfair’ dishonour fees from network

Customers can now avoid dishonour fees on appliance, phone and furniture rentals

4 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless partners with InsuredHQ to provide faster payments for insurance companies
GoCardless partners with InsuredHQ to provide faster payments for insurance companies

The integration will see GoCardless and InsuredHQ simplify payments within the insurance sector

2 min read
Press Releases
Alexandra Chiaramonti appointed Managing Director, International at GoCardless
Alexandra Chiaramonti appointed Managing Director, International at GoCardless
2 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless closes deal to acquire Nuapay
GoCardless closes deal to acquire Nuapay
1 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless Announces GoCardless for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange
GoCardless Announces GoCardless for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange
1 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless partners with ICE InsureTech to provide faster payments for insurance companies
GoCardless partners with ICE InsureTech to provide faster payments for insurance companies
2 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless partners with Celigo to scale indirect customer acquisition globally
GoCardless partners with Celigo to scale indirect customer acquisition globally
2 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless welcomes Jolawn Victor as Chief Growth Officer
GoCardless welcomes Jolawn Victor as Chief Growth Officer
2 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless and Intuit QuickBooks launch integration to end late payments for Australian small businesses
GoCardless and Intuit QuickBooks launch integration to end late payments for Australian small businesses
3 min read
Press Releases
Late payments causing a ‘cashflow crunch’ for SMBs
Late payments causing a ‘cashflow crunch’ for SMBs
4 min read
Press Releases
Genea Fertility selects GoCardless to make fertility treatments more accessible to prospective parents
Genea Fertility selects GoCardless to make fertility treatments more accessible to prospective parents

The industry leader in fertility treatments now offers a seamless recurring payment experience for its fertility treatment and egg-freezing services

2 min read
Press Releases
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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.