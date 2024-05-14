LONDON AND MELBOURNE, 15 MAY 2024 -- Bank payment company GoCardless has appointed Jolawn Victor as its Chief Growth Officer. Victor previously held C-suite and executive roles at PepsiCo, Headspace and most recently, Intuit, where she was Vice President and Country Manager of Intuit UK with ownership of the company's go-to-market (GTM) functions.

In her new role at GoCardless Victor will lead the global ‘Growth Group’, managing a team primarily responsible for SME customer acquisition, incremental revenue growth and brand, marketing and communications.

With more than twenty years’ experience driving transformational growth for companies across North America, Australia and Europe, Victor brings a wealth of knowledge to GoCardless. Victor’s extensive experience includes playing an integral role in GTM, product, international expansion and marketing in B2B and B2C industries.

Paul Stoddart, President at GoCardless, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Jolawn to our executive team. With her wide-ranging experience in tech and her expertise in growth marketing, product and international expansion, Jolawn will add strength and depth to our business as we work towards our ambitious growth goals.”

Jolawn Victor, Chief Growth Officer at GoCardless, said: “It’s an honour to join GoCardless as the company enters an exciting and pivotal phase of growth. From expanding our indirect channels to making GoCardless a household name in the UK and beyond, there are so many opportunities to pursue and I can’t wait to get started.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been passionate about driving operational excellence, building high-performing teams and creating an inclusive culture. I’m excited to bring this to the role at GoCardless, and to learn from the talented team as we embark on this journey together.”

Victor’s appointment is the latest in a series of additions to the GoCardless leadership team. Last summer the fintech unicorn announced its new Chief People Officer and Head of Corporate Development to accelerate its growth, followed by the appointment of ex-SAP executive Franck Cohen as its first Chair of the Board.

Earlier this year GoCardless announced its plans to acquire account-to-account company Nuapay, which will significantly scale its indirect channel proposition and fast-track the rollout of new disbursement capabilities. In addition to adding new customers and renewing strategic relationships in its core Direct Debit business, GoCardless has made strides in the open banking space, becoming the open banking payment provider for JustGiving.

Notes to Editors

For more information, please contact: press@gocardless.com

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global bank payment company. We help more than 85,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, collect both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. Each year GoCardless processes more than US$35 billion of payments across 30+ countries. Our acquisition of Nordigen means we’re also helping businesses make faster and more informed decisions through easy access to bank account data. We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on Twitter @GoCardless.